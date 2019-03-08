The Addams Family come to The Rose Theatre, Sidcup

Rosanna Dowlen as Wednesday, Neil as Gomez, Hannah's Morticia, Julie Beveridge is Grandma and Robert Collins as Pugsley.

Everyone knows the music, so get ready to click your fingers as the Petts Wood Operatic Society is putting on The Addams Family.

Neil and Hannah as one of entertainment's most iconic couples. Picture: Elizabeth O'Donnell Neil and Hannah as one of entertainment's most iconic couples. Picture: Elizabeth O'Donnell

Convinced it won't be a dead loss, this musical comedy will be performed at The Rose Theatre, Rose Bruford College, Sidcup, next month.

It is based on the hugely popular characters created by Charles Addams and features music and lyrics from the Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa.

The undead feast tells the story of the feisty princess of darkness, Wednesday Addams, who has secretly fallen in love with a boy, who is somewhat more normal.

The unsuspecting Lucas and his family arrive at The Addams Family Mansion for a fateful dinner party where the two families meet with hilarious consequences.

Neil and Hannah get married before taking on The Addams Family. Picture: Lee Beach Neil and Hannah get married before taking on The Addams Family. Picture: Lee Beach

All the usual Addams clan is there on stage, including Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and of course the fabulous Morticia.

Following the hugely successful recent runs of 9 to 5 The Musical, Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be, Betty Blue Eyes and Guys and Dolls, PWOS said they can't wait to return to The Rose Theatre in Burnt Oak Lane with such a well-known classic filled with iconic characters.

Gomez and Morticia Addams are portrayed by two newlyweds.

Neil and Hannah Stevens were married and just days later were trying on their costumes for the first time going from blushing bride and gorgeous groom to the gruesomely glamorous Addams couple.

Hannah said: "Starting our married life by playing Gomez and Morticia is not something we originally imagined but it is proving so much fun.

"They might not be a conventional couple but they definitely love each other and hopefully our newlywed love shines through the characters as well."

Show director Susan Mann said: "The Addams Family is a show we have wanted to perform for a long time, ever since first hearing extracts from the brilliant Broadway production which starred the iconic Nathan Lane as Gomez."

The Addams Family runs between September 12-14 with performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are on sale now and priced from £15 - £17 from thelittleboxoffice.com/rosebruford/calendar