Mayor of London to face People’s Question Time in Bexleyheath

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 March 2019

Sadiq Khan will be at the People's Question Time in Bexleyheath on March 14. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be attending a People’s Question Time in Bexley when locals can put their concerns to him.

The mayor will be quizzed at the Crook Log Leisure Centre, Brampton Road, Bexleyheath on Thursday, March 14.

Mr Khan and London Assembly Members will answer from people on key issues facing the capital.

It is an event held twice a year where worries like housing, crime and policing, transport, regeneration, culture and the environment, can be voiced and receive some first-hand replies from the people who can make a difference.

Gareth Bacon, Assembly member for Bexley and Bromley, chairs the event, which could get rocky.

Recently, Mr Bacon told the Daily Express: “What people need to remember is that this is a Mayor who is failing in every area that he is directly responsible for.”

The People’s Question Time starts at 7pm and visitors are asked to arrive by 6.45pm.

Tickets for March 14 are free and available from https://www.london.gov.uk/events/2019-03-14/peoples-question-time-bexley

