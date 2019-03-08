New 301 bus route improves links across Bexley

Improvements to the 301 route have made journey times quicker. Picture: TfL Archant

A key bus route in Bexley has been improved, according to TfL.

It said as a result, south east London is better connected with the arrival of the 301 bus route.

Transport for London said Bexleyheath, Abbey Wood, Thamesmead and Woolwich are now easier to reach, and the average journey time between Bexleyheath and Woolwich is 10 minutes quicker thanks to the new green Euro VI hybrid double-decker buses.

The new route was launched on June 13 and is now providing faster and more frequent journeys, making travel easier and more convenient for passengers, a spokesman said.

Running every 12 minutes during the day, the route gives new connections in the growth areas of Abbey Wood and Thamesmead and, with the introduction of the Mayor's Hopper fare, enables residents to easily travel between other bus services and public transport in the local area. The 301 improves journey times by up to 30per cent between Bexleyheath and Abbey Wood.

Geoff Hobbs, director of public service planning at TfL, said: "We are committed to improving and growing the bus network in outer London and introducing more convenient routes to help our customers get more easily to key local amenities. The introduction of the route 301 is great news for our customers in south east London, helping to significantly increase the connections between Bexleyheath and Abbey Wood."

And Teresa Pearce, MP for Erith and Thamesmead, added: "I am very pleased to see this new 301 bus service in my constituency, particularly for the people of Thamesmead, who will have a much needed new bus link to Abbey Wood station and to Woolwich.

"The 301 bus will be an important connection for people using the new Elizabeth line service, which everybody is hoping will be running as soon as possible."

One area that benefits is Long Lane, Bexleyheath, as an estimated 1,200 households will now have better access to Abbey Wood.

Cllr Val Clark, chairman of Bexley's Transport Users' sub-committee, said: "We welcome the new service, because it will give people in the north of our borough easier access to Bexleyheath."