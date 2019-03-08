Quiz night to raise cash for the Bexley Night Shelter

A quiz night will be held at the church to help raise fund for the Bexley Night Shelter. Picture: Geddes Place United Reformed Church Archant

As winter approaches, fundraising events are being planned by a church to support the Bexley Night Shelter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Geddes Place United Reformed Church is holding a quiz night on Saturday, November 16 at 7pm.

The general knowledge quiz night is in support of The Bexley Night Shelter, and all proceeds from the evening's fun will go towards the charity's work.

You may also want to watch:

The Bexley Night Shelter will open between January and March for the fourth year running thanks to an army of volunteers and fundraising.

The quiz tickets are £6 each with tea and coffee served during an interval, but quizzers are welcome to bring their own.

There is a maximum of six to a team but smaller teams are also welcome.

For tickets or more information about the Bexley Night Shelter, contact Paul Ayliffe on 020 8304 6392 or paul.ayliffe@btopenworld.com, or Geddes Place URC at http://geddesplace.urc.org.uk/