Used nappy nearly killed top dog sled racer

Zeus cuddles his nanna. Photo: Anne Bryson Archant

A well-known racing Siberian husky is fighting for his life after someone tossed a soiled nappy into his garden.

Anne and her dogs in action. Photo: Steven Feasey Anne and her dogs in action. Photo: Steven Feasey

Now his owner is desperate for Zeus to recover to join his pack at UK races.

For many years Zeus led his musher to podium positions in races and championships and had success in the show ring with several best veteran in breed titles, including recognition at Crufts.

Anne Bryson had him with her cousin Heather Bryson in Sidcup when the attack, deliberate or otherwise, happened.

Anne told us: “Zeus was playing in the enclosed garden when this horrific incident occurred.

Anne and her team at full speed. Photo: Helen Wood Anne and her team at full speed. Photo: Helen Wood

“Zeus was rushed to a vet and unfortunately it seems they made multiple mistakes.

“The Royal Veterinary College, Hatfield, took over his care and he is improving, but they said he is not out of the woods yet.”

Anne, Zeus and her sled-dog team have already dropped out of the 36th CSJ Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain Aviemore Sled Dog Rally, the premier UK event.

Zeus trained his daughter and granddaughters and the team were aiming for a podium position.

“Now it’s a waiting game to see how well Zeus can recover from this.

“The others are pining for him to get back home,” said Anne.

“He has been horribly ill – I can’t believe anyone could do such a thing.

“It was either for a laugh or laziness.”

Heather added: “I have a dog-friendly walled garden so all was well until someone threw this dirty nappy over the wall.

“Zeus is a most gentle, intelligent, and loving dog, but sadly found and ate it.

“It blocked his stomach and three operations later he is still fighting for his life.

“I want to warn other dog owners, and people who thoughtlessly discard rubbish, that the dangers, and consequences, can be devastating.”

Zeus has already come back last year from a paralysing slipped disc.

Anne said: “My insurance coves up to £12,500 but I don’t know what the final bill is. I estimate it will be another £6,000.

“I’m single and self employed so all the time I’m caring for Zeus I’m not earning.”

To help visit gofundme.com/please-save-my-husky-zeus