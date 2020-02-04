Bexley residents raise charity cash with Green Points

Generous residents in Bexley have helped to raised £7,500 for a string of good causes.

And it was all done through Bexley Green Points.

Now holding the highest recycling rate in London over the past 15 years, Bexley is known for its success in engaging its residents and benefiting communities across the borough.

Moving into 2020, Bexley Green Points is soon celebrating its ninth anniversary.

Green Points is provided by Jump in partnership with Bexley Borough Council, as the leading provider of sustainability and wellbeing engagement programmes in the UK.

It works by residents taking part in online activities that encourage positive behaviour change to reduce, reuse and recycle as much as they can.

More than 18,000 residents have participated. The top scoring individuals win monthly voucher prizes.

The borough is split into communities to encourage even greater competition, with the most successful team winning a share of a donation worth £7,500 to donate to a local charity of their choice.

The top points-earning community then choose the charity which will receive the greatest share of the donation pot.

So, the latest Green Points charity winners were Carers' Support Bexley - with £3,500; Bexley Mencap - £2,000; Bexley Womens' Aid - £1,000; Bexley Adolescent Support Service - £500; and Bexley SNAP - £500.

An event was held to award the donations to the charities and celebrate the ongoing successes of the programme.

Councillor Melvin Seymour said: "We are incredibly proud of the way that our residents have engaged with Bexley Green Points, and how they have maintained the highest recycling rate in London over the last 15 years.

"For us, this is a huge achievement and is amazing to be able to support our charities at the same time. Bexley Green Points helps us to continue to engage our residents and reward those for going above and beyond."

Graham Simmonds, Jump's chief executive, added: "Residents across Bexley are some of our most engaged as the top borough in London for recycling. It's great to be able to celebrate their success and be able to donate to some fantastic local causes."