Bexleyheath man puts on club night for Macmillan Nurses in memory of dad and brother

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 August 2019

Paul, left and Dan became friends when they realised they'd lost loved ones to cancer and decided to put on a show to raise cash for Macmillan Nurses. Picture: Resonate

After losing his brother and father to cancer, a Bexleyheath man is putting on a club night in London tomorrow, Saturday, August 17, and hopes it will become a regular event.

City worker Paul Dawes lost his dad Edward in 2011 aged 70 - he was a premises manager for disabled school.

His brother Bill was just 39 when he died in June following a gruelling two year battle with colon cancer

Now he and friend Dan Powers - whose own brother died of cancer - are hoping to combine the tragic loss of their brothers with their passion for house music and a desire to help who they describe as the "earth angels" - the Macmillan Nurses.

Paul from Bexleyheath and Dan, from Leigh on Sea, Essex, both 46, met two years ago on a beach while holidaying on party island, Ibiza, and began to meet up at various club nights through their shared passion for house music.

Paul said he was grateful for some epic memories of his brother.

The pair travelled to Israel, Egypt to see the Pyramids, Glastonbury Festival and saw Oasis at Knebworth.

Paul said: "I'm so glad Bill was always there at Glastonbury with me, I would never have found my tent without him.

"Dan and I began to reflect on our mutual losses and then became determined to do something to raise money for the unsung heroes, the Macmillan Nurses."

That's when their Resonate London event was dreamed up, and the pair are hoping to raise some cash for their earth angels.

Paul said: "We are both determined to succeed and the reason why we are doing this is because you get all the care and help you need with the Macmillan team.

"They are incredible at a time when you are at your most vulnerable. They helped my best friend, my brother."

And Dan added: "We spoke for about three hours until we came up with the name Resonate - I think Paul said it during a conversation, and I just said 'that's it! that's the name."

Legendary old skool DJ Trevor Fung will be headlining Saturday's event at an exclusive members club in London's trendy Old Street.

For more information, visit www.resonatelondon.co.uk

Thamesmead man jailed for murder of his teenage girlfriend

Scott Clifford was jailed for 17 years. Picture: Met Police

Pre-school criticised by Ofsted for ‘compromising children’s safety’

Happygems Pre School operates out of Crayford Library. Picture: Google

Battle for Crossness: Details of proposed data centres revealed

The design for the proposed data centre buildings. Picture: Cory

The Addams Family come to The Rose Theatre, Sidcup

Rosanna Dowlen as Wednesday, Neil as Gomez, Hannah's Morticia, Julie Beveridge is Grandma and Robert Collins as Pugsley. Picture: Elizabeth O'Donnell

Book reveals a fascinating lost Orpington from another time

Orpington High Street as it used to be - see how much has stayed the same around The Old Cottage. Picture: Phil Walker and Tom Yeeles

