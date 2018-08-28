Rough sleepers at former Belvedere police station ‘refusing help’

The former Belvedere Police Station in Nuxley Road. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Rough sleepers occupying the former Belvedere Police Station have refused offers of help, Bexley Council has said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group reportedly moved into the Nuxley Road building last week.

Scotland Yard sold it last year for a reported £1.3m, to developers intending to build flats.

The former nick has now become home to a “small” number of rough sleepers.

Bexley Council said it is aware of the group, but attempts to help have so far been ignored.

A spokesman for Bexley Council said: “Our homelessness prevention and advice team are working with our community safety coordinator and the local safer neighbourhood teams to help resolve their situation.

“The group have not yet used the services and support offered, however we will continue to explore all avenues by working with our partners to resolve their rough sleeping.”

Figures published last year showed that in Bexley the number of rough sleepers had increased to 17 from 11 between 2016 and 2017, which although relatively low is reflective of a national pattern.

Recently, plans have been submitted to bulldoze the police station to make way for 26 flats.