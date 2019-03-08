Runner Sally takes on half marathon to honour her late father

Sally is determined to finish the Royal Parks Half Marathon to honour her father. Picture: Sally Spicer Archant

A Bexley woman is running the Royal Parks Half Marathon to raise funds for the Freddie Farmer Foundation, a charity that helps children with cerebral palsy and a charity that named her dad as an ambassador.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sally's parents Stuart and Diane. Picture: Sally Spicer Sally's parents Stuart and Diane. Picture: Sally Spicer

Sally Spicer's dad Stuart died unexpectedly in December.

In 2016, Stuart suffered what was deemed at the time to be a minor heart attack.

This gave him the motivation he needed to become fitter and healthier. Stuart immersed himself in all things health, nutrition and fitness and was even looking to enrol on the same course that Sally was studying at the time, naturopathic nutrition.

Tragically, while exercising, Stuart had a fatal heart attack.

Sally is determined to finish the Royal Parks Half Marathon to honour her father. Picture: Sally Spicer Sally is determined to finish the Royal Parks Half Marathon to honour her father. Picture: Sally Spicer

Sally, 22, said: "When I went downstairs, I could see my dad on the floor. I checked for a pulse but could not find one - he was already cold and blueish indicating that he could have been lying dead for hours before my mum Diane discovered him."

Sally said the first heart attack changed his life.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "Dad's new outlook and healthy routine also brought us closer together.

"Dad would send me, my nan, and my brother links to different news articles on health, exercise, and recipes. I'm currently studying naturopathic nutrition at college and it's the course my dad was hoping to enrol on so that one day we could open our own practice together."

He started the day with a bowl of oats and filling up on fish, vegetables, beans and legumes. Even his skin appeared brighter and clearer.

The Freddie Farmer Foundation was a charity close to Stuart's heart.

Sally said: "It is an independent therapy centre offering specialist equipment and therapeutic exercises to disabled children all cross London and the South East.

"It costs £130,000 to run the Freddie Farmer physiotherapy centre each year and they receive no funding from the NHS, instead relying on therapy fees and fundraising in order to continue their work and cover their mounting costs."

The event is on October 13 and to donate to Sally visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ourfundraisingpage.

There is also a collection pot at the George pub, Bexley.