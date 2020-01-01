Family fighting for answers as investigation into fatal Bexleyheath Police Station shooting takes step forward

Undated handout photo issued by Leigh Day of Sabina Rizvi, who was fatally shot on March 20, 2003 outside Bexleyheath police station in South London. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday January 13, 2020. The family of a young woman shot dead outside a police station nearly 17 years ago has expressed "relief" at coming a step closer to finding out exactly how she died. See PA story INQUEST Sabina. Photo credit should read: Leigh Day/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The family of a young woman shot dead outside Bexleyheath police station nearly 17 years ago has expressed "relief" at coming a step closer to finding out exactly how she died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sabina Rizvi, 25, was killed in the early hours of March 20 2003 outside Bexleyheath police station.

In 2004, Paul Asbury, then aged 22, was convicted of her murder and the police watchdog went on to produce a report in 2011.

On Monday, assistant coroner Angela Rafferty pledged a "thorough and detailed investigation" but warned an inquest would not establish "criminal liability".

At a pre-inquest hearing at the Old Bailey attended by Ms Rizvi's mother Iffat, Ms Rafferty offered her condolences, saying: "I know you have waited for this inquest for many years."

You may also want to watch:

The court heard a full inquest, likely to be heard by a jury, would be set at a future date, with a further pre-inquest hearing in the spring.

Speaking outside court afterwards, family solicitor Anna Moore said: "Sabina was shot outside a police station in 2003.

"A man has been convicted of that crime but there has never been an investigation into the full circumstances of her death, whether there was involvement of anyone else and what happened at the police station.

"My client has been fighting for years, ever since Sabina's death in 2003, for an investigation into her death. They are relieved this is starting.

"There has never been an investigation into how Sabina came to her death. They are looking for answers. They want to know what happened to their loved one and what happened on the night she died.

"There was an indication this case is likely to be heard by a jury, which is what the family are asking for."

Ms Moore said the "tragic" case had taken its toll on the family, adding: "They have been fighting for many, many years. It's a long process and it's not over yet."