Staff at Sainsbury's Crayford volunteering 150 days

PUBLISHED: 10:23 03 June 2019

Volunteer Julie Mustom with Ellenor manager Sue Lee and Sainsbury employee Gaynor Groombridge. Picture: Debbie Hicks

Volunteer Julie Mustom with Ellenor manager Sue Lee and Sainsbury employee Gaynor Groombridge. Picture: Debbie Hicks

Archant

As Sainsbury's passes its 150th anniversary, the Crayford store is marking the event with 150 days of volunteering.

Staff will be volunteering at The Ellenor and Cancer Research charity shops.

A spokesman said: "Our colleagues will be covering a vast amount of tasks, including organizing the items when they are brought into shops, clothing items will be streamed, and other goods will be cleaned before they are put on the shop display."

Store manager Terry McGinty said: "We're really excited to be helping a local causes so close to our hearts - it's a great way for our colleagues to come together and support the community. It's so important for us to give back to our local community and what better time than in our 150th year.

"We're very touched by the commitment from Sainsbury's Crayford to our charity shops. Having colleagues volunteer with us has really made a difference and we appreciate the time given to such important causes."

