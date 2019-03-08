Friendship Day being celebrated by Salvation Army

Lieutenant Katy Shubotham says the Salvation Army is determined to combat loneliness. Picture: Salvation Army Archant

The Salvation Army in High Street, Welling, marked International Day of Friendship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The July 30 event was set up in 2011 by the United Nations to encourage friendship between peoples.

You may also want to watch:

The Salvation Army in Welling runs a special programme of weekday activities for the community regardless of age or ethnicity.

Its cafe is open on Mondays from 10am until 2pm and on Wednesday from 2pm until 6pm and anyone is welcome for free cup of tea, biscuit or a slice of toast.

At Welling, Lieutenant Katy Shubotham said she noticed some locals appeared lonely.

She said: "At a local Costa, a gentleman joined me at my table. We spent a wonderful half an hour chatting. As he left he shared with me that our conversation had been the highlight of his month. At Welling Salvation Army, we want to create opportunities just like that for people in our community to come together."