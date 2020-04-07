Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Bexley schools and businesses supply PPE for NHS

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 April 2020

Businesses and schools around Bexley have come forward with crucial donations of food, gloves, masks and visors. Picture: Twitter

Businesses and schools around Bexley have come forward with crucial donations of food, gloves, masks and visors. Picture: Twitter

Archant

Schools and local businesses have stepped forward to provide vital equipment to workers fighting Covid-19 on the frontline.

Boroughs across London have made desperate appeals for personal protective equipment (PPE) for care and health workers, as the country battles a desperate shortage of supplies which NHS staff fear could put their lives at risk.

Trinity Church of England School, Belvedere, donated 150 pairs of protective eyewear, while Haberdashers’ Aske’s Crayford Academy gave about 230 goggles and 100 disposable gloves to the cause.

The good work was continued by Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School, whose DT department knocked together 70 visors for use at Princess Royal University Hospital.

Businesses have also made important contributions. Sahara Presentation Systems donated 3,000 face masks and thousands of disposable gloves to Bexley Council. Europa Worldwide Logistics, and Alfred Bagnall and Sons have also helped with equipment to keep care workers safe.

You may also want to watch:

Bexley Council leader Teresa O’Neill said: “In these uncertain times it is really heartening to see residents ready to step up to the plate to help others. We know we have a fantastic community in Bexley but I really want to thank all those helping those less fortunate than themselves and encourage others to join in,” she said.

She added Lidl, Waitrose, Hovis and Europa Gym had all provided desperately-needed food donations for vulnerable residents.

“I also want to mention our fantastic team of Bexley officers, led by our chief executive, many of whom are doing completely different jobs to ensure the council does what it can to help our residents at this difficult time.”

Her view was echoed by the council’s Labour leader, Daniel Francis.

“I’d like to thank everyone in the community for all they are doing to ensure public sector workers and charities have the protective equipment they need,” he said.

Bexley Council has set up a helpline at 020 3045 5398, while those looking to help can do so by visiting the Bexley Volunteer Service Council website at https://bvsc.co.uk/home

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bexley undertaker calls on everyone to light a candle on Thursday in memory of coronavirus victims

Matthew says we should all show solidarity with Covid-19 victims by lighting a candle. Picture: Matthew Uden

Sidcup care home desperate for volunteers

Volunteers are needed at the care home to help look after residents like Stanley Courtman. Picture: Jon Challicom

Eight arrests following Abbey Wood raids

A puppy farm was located. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Bexley schools and businesses supply PPE for NHS

Businesses and schools around Bexley have come forward with crucial donations of food, gloves, masks and visors. Picture: Twitter

Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

Rob Knox with fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Rob Knox Foundation

Most Read

Bexley undertaker calls on everyone to light a candle on Thursday in memory of coronavirus victims

Matthew says we should all show solidarity with Covid-19 victims by lighting a candle. Picture: Matthew Uden

Sidcup care home desperate for volunteers

Volunteers are needed at the care home to help look after residents like Stanley Courtman. Picture: Jon Challicom

Eight arrests following Abbey Wood raids

A puppy farm was located. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Bexley schools and businesses supply PPE for NHS

Businesses and schools around Bexley have come forward with crucial donations of food, gloves, masks and visors. Picture: Twitter

Rob Knox: Hollywood stars in film about life and murder of Harry Potter actor from Bexley

Rob Knox with fellow Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Rob Knox Foundation

Latest from the Bexley Times

Boris Johnson ‘sitting up in bed’, chancellor confirms

Boris Johnson is sitting up in bed in his battle against coronavirus

Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in coronavirus fight

Boris Johnson remains in a stable condition in hospital as he battles coronavirus.

Wednesday lunchtime book quiz

How well do you know famous books? Picture: Melissa Page

Coronavirus: Bexley schools and businesses supply PPE for NHS

Businesses and schools around Bexley have come forward with crucial donations of food, gloves, masks and visors. Picture: Twitter

Prime minister Boris Johnson in “stable” condition

Prime minister Boris Johnson is in a 'stable' condition in hospital suffering from coronavirus.
Drive 24