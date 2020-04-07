Coronavirus: Bexley schools and businesses supply PPE for NHS

Schools and local businesses have stepped forward to provide vital equipment to workers fighting Covid-19 on the frontline.

Boroughs across London have made desperate appeals for personal protective equipment (PPE) for care and health workers, as the country battles a desperate shortage of supplies which NHS staff fear could put their lives at risk.

Trinity Church of England School, Belvedere, donated 150 pairs of protective eyewear, while Haberdashers’ Aske’s Crayford Academy gave about 230 goggles and 100 disposable gloves to the cause.

The good work was continued by Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School, whose DT department knocked together 70 visors for use at Princess Royal University Hospital.

Businesses have also made important contributions. Sahara Presentation Systems donated 3,000 face masks and thousands of disposable gloves to Bexley Council. Europa Worldwide Logistics, and Alfred Bagnall and Sons have also helped with equipment to keep care workers safe.

Bexley Council leader Teresa O’Neill said: “In these uncertain times it is really heartening to see residents ready to step up to the plate to help others. We know we have a fantastic community in Bexley but I really want to thank all those helping those less fortunate than themselves and encourage others to join in,” she said.

She added Lidl, Waitrose, Hovis and Europa Gym had all provided desperately-needed food donations for vulnerable residents.

“I also want to mention our fantastic team of Bexley officers, led by our chief executive, many of whom are doing completely different jobs to ensure the council does what it can to help our residents at this difficult time.”

Her view was echoed by the council’s Labour leader, Daniel Francis.

“I’d like to thank everyone in the community for all they are doing to ensure public sector workers and charities have the protective equipment they need,” he said.

Bexley Council has set up a helpline at 020 3045 5398, while those looking to help can do so by visiting the Bexley Volunteer Service Council website at https://bvsc.co.uk/home