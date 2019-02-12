Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bexleyheath mum and daughter win science award from prime minister

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 February 2019

Amy and Nicola King at work in the lab. Photo: Amy and Nicola King

Amy and Nicola King at work in the lab. Photo: Amy and Nicola King

Archant

The prime minister has recognised a mother and daughter team for their work in promoting science to women.

It marks their voluntary work in science, technology, engineering and maths, known as STEM.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said Theresa May recognised Amy and Nicola King, from Bexleyheath, for encouraging women to study STEM subjects.

The award arrived on International Day of Women and Girls in Science., Monday, February 11.

Amy loved science as a child, but was told it was not for girls.

She still went on to study chemistry and set up a blog called GlamSci to recount her own experiences as a disabled woman in science.

It has since enjoyed incredible success and with her mother Nicola, they have developed GlamSci into a charity helping women into science education.

It now provides public talks, career advice, university application tips, mentoring and placements schemes, plus STEM workshops.

Their video library has 300 hours of education, training and advice used by 5,000 people and online support to 165 young people around the world.

Amy and Nicola are the latest recipients of the Points of Light award for those who are making a change in their community.

In a letter to Amy, Mrs May said: “Your work has been invaluable in transforming the lives of young women, inspiring them to study STEM subjects. Drawing on your own experience, you are also raising awareness of the issues facing disabled women in science and further breaking down the barriers for young people, irrespective of gender, disability or background. I wish you every success with your continued work.”

And to Nicola, she said: “Through GlamSci you are providing invaluable support to young people, especially young women, facing barriers to education in STEM subjects.”

Amy said: “When we first started GlamSci we had no idea where it would lead, all we wanted was to prevent disadvantaged students from missing out, but to be recognised for the work we have put in to support learners, makes all the work we have done even more worthwhile.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Expanded primary school can increase intake by a third

Bursted Wood Primary School is oversubscribed. Photo: www.andrewhatfield.co.uk

Student aiming for a sixth world crossbow title

Training is never ending

Thamesmead TV actor Jamie Zubairi stars in Agatha Christie thriller

Witness for the Prosecution. Photo: Sheila Burnett

Police dog Clay helps nail drug dealer

Drugs dog Clay

Bexleyheath mum and daughter win science award from prime minister

Amy and Nicola King at work in the lab. Photo: Amy and Nicola King

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Bexley Times

Bexleyheath mum and daughter win science award from prime minister

Amy and Nicola King at work in the lab. Photo: Amy and Nicola King

Police dog Clay helps nail drug dealer

Drugs dog Clay

Student aiming for a sixth world crossbow title

Training is never ending

Thamesmead TV actor Jamie Zubairi stars in Agatha Christie thriller

Witness for the Prosecution. Photo: Sheila Burnett

Butterflies and orchids at Hall Place, Bexley

There are incredible species to experience at Butterfly Jungle. Photo: Phil Savage/Paul Allen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists