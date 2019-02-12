Bexleyheath mum and daughter win science award from prime minister

Amy and Nicola King at work in the lab. Photo: Amy and Nicola King Archant

The prime minister has recognised a mother and daughter team for their work in promoting science to women.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It marks their voluntary work in science, technology, engineering and maths, known as STEM.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said Theresa May recognised Amy and Nicola King, from Bexleyheath, for encouraging women to study STEM subjects.

The award arrived on International Day of Women and Girls in Science., Monday, February 11.

Amy loved science as a child, but was told it was not for girls.

She still went on to study chemistry and set up a blog called GlamSci to recount her own experiences as a disabled woman in science.

It has since enjoyed incredible success and with her mother Nicola, they have developed GlamSci into a charity helping women into science education.

It now provides public talks, career advice, university application tips, mentoring and placements schemes, plus STEM workshops.

Their video library has 300 hours of education, training and advice used by 5,000 people and online support to 165 young people around the world.

Amy and Nicola are the latest recipients of the Points of Light award for those who are making a change in their community.

In a letter to Amy, Mrs May said: “Your work has been invaluable in transforming the lives of young women, inspiring them to study STEM subjects. Drawing on your own experience, you are also raising awareness of the issues facing disabled women in science and further breaking down the barriers for young people, irrespective of gender, disability or background. I wish you every success with your continued work.”

And to Nicola, she said: “Through GlamSci you are providing invaluable support to young people, especially young women, facing barriers to education in STEM subjects.”

Amy said: “When we first started GlamSci we had no idea where it would lead, all we wanted was to prevent disadvantaged students from missing out, but to be recognised for the work we have put in to support learners, makes all the work we have done even more worthwhile.”