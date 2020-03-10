Search

Bexley's Danielle and Caesar notch up another Crufts win

PUBLISHED: 19:04 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:04 10 March 2020

Danielle Waller with Crufts' Best in Breed Caesar. Picture: Flick.digital

Flick.digital

A Bexley mum is delighted after her pet Caesar won another major prize at Crufts.

Danielle Waller, 37, a mum-of-two from Bexleyheath, took Best in Breed at the dog show with her seven-year-old Coton de Tulear.

She said: 'Caesar won Best in Breed two years ago so I really didn't expect to win again this year.

'Caesar loves the show ring and, as this is the last year we will be showing him at Crufts we hoped to go out with a win.'

Caesar is a winner in more ways than one for Danielle who suffers from ankylosing spondylitis - a rare type of arthritis that causes the bones in the spine to fuse.

The life-long condition prevents her from working but it is alleviated through exercise, which is handy if you have four prize-winning Coton de Tuelar dogs to walk.

As well as Caesar, Danielle owns Kiki, Poppy and Phoebe.

The four-legged foursome are often found walking with the family to school or in the local woods around Bexley Heath getting muddy.

Danielle said the mud brushes out very easily which is a boon as fortnightly baths are followed by three hours of fur-drying.

When Caesar is not winning at Crufts, he's very much top dog at home too.

'We call him the fun police as he stops the puppies from running around and he breaks up any fights,' beamed Danielle.

'Caesar's definitely a mummy's boy, who follows me around.

'He's a good boy and a loving dog that makes me smile with his daft antics like making a bee-line for the washing, which he loves  to sniff, he's clearly a fan of Persil.'

There was some stiff competition for Caesar as there is for all the 20,000 dogs entered this year.

It is one of the biggest dog shows in the world and winning any of the categories is a major achievement.

This year, there were more than 3,000 from 42 countries, with Italy leading the way with 366 dogs, followed by 317 from France, 289 from Germany, and 286 from the Netherlands.

