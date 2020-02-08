Police appeal after shooting in Thamesmead

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime South (Trident) are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in Thamesmead.

Police were called to Manordene Road at 6.06pm on Friday, February 7 to reports of a man with gunshot wounds.

A 28 year-old man was found at the scene.

He was taken to a London hospital for further treatment and is in a stable condition.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference Cad 6216/07Feb or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use.