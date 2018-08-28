Sidcup Rotary Club’s Christmas house-to-house collections raise £12,000 for charities

Sidcup Rotary Club’s Santa and elves collected £12,481 for charity.

Sidcup Rotary Club toured the streets with Santa before Christmas to collect money from residents for charities. Photo: Derek Hope/kentphotonews Sidcup Rotary Club toured the streets with Santa before Christmas to collect money from residents for charities. Photo: Derek Hope/kentphotonews

Gerry Packman, club president, said: “Once more the people of Sidcup have contributed a fantastic amount in our Christmas street collections.

“Our community fund committee will be deciding over the coming weeks how the money will be donated to a number of charities, mainly local and also to some national and international charities.

“Well done Sidcup, you never let us down! Thanks also to our fantastic members and volunteers (elves) who turned out to help with the door-to-door collections every night and sometimes in the freezing cold. They were helped on their way by some residents bringing out mince pies and even a sherry or two!

“Santa was with us and chatted to all the boys and girls and our lit up sleigh provided Christmas music and carols as we toured the streets. It would have been lovely to have covered more roads but we are unable to be collecting after 8pm when most of the children are off to bed. Also many roads where parking is allowed on both sides do not give enough room for our slow moving sleigh to pass.”