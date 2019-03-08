Search

Sidcup U3A book club given cash by care home

PUBLISHED: 16:10 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 07 August 2019

Members of the University of the Third Age were presented with the cheque by Care UK boss Lorraine Eastmead. Picture: Care UK

Members of the University of the Third Age were presented with the cheque by Care UK boss Lorraine Eastmead. Picture: Care UK

A Sidcup care home has donated £250 to support a group for older locals.

The Care UK team at Smyth Lodge, Frognal Avenue, has partnered with the Sidcup branch of the nationwide organisation, University of the Third Age.

Meeting at the New Community Church Centre, Station Road, the group of retired and semi-retired people strive to continue its educational, social and creative activities.

The home donated £250 to the group, which has now been used to buy book vouchers.

The partnership has been further cemented with the founding of a book club between the group and the residents living in the home.

Smyth Lodge home manager, Lorraine Eastmead, said: "The local community is an important part of life here at Smyth Lodge, so we wanted to take this opportunity to show our support to this fantastic club.

"The book club has proved very popular, and is a highlight of many residents' week."

