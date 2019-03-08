Search

MP Sir David attends Crayford church tea party

PUBLISHED: 15:04 13 June 2019

Local MP David Evennett helps raise vital cash at a tea party with the Mayor Cllr Geraldene Lucia-Hennis, Rector Rev Paul Prentice plus Friends chairman Dorothy Pennington-Jones and committee members.

Local MP David Evennett helps raise vital cash at a tea party with the Mayor Cllr Geraldene Lucia-Hennis, Rector Rev Paul Prentice plus Friends chairman Dorothy Pennington-Jones and committee members.

An afternoon tea party helped raise £194 to support St Paulinus Church, Crayford.

The Friends' fundraiser on Saturday, June 8 was hosted by the Rev Paul Prentice at the rectory.

Among the guests were Bexleyheath and Crayford MP Sir David Evennett and his wife Lady Evennett, and Bexley's new mayor Cllr Geraldene Lucia-Hennis and her husband Peter.

A spread of sandwiches and cakes together with tea and coffee were the order of the afternoon, and members were able to socialise and chat in the Rectory garden in the summer sunshine.

There was also a fundraising raffle, and the chairman of the Friends, Dorothy Pennington-Jones said the money was  raised from the sale of tickets to the event and raffle.

