Appeal for help to trace brother missing from Thamesmead for 32 years

A generated image of what Ian Bushell might look like today, and on the right, Ian as he was in 1988. Pictures: Met Police Archant

The last remaining member of a family has made an emotional appeal to find her brother who went missing 32 years ago.

Ian Bushell, from Thamesmead, was last seen by his father Wilton on Wednesday, January 20, 1988 when he was 21.

When Wilton next visited Ian's flat just weeks later on Tuesday, February 16, there was no answer at the door and he let himself in.

There was no trace of Ian despite the rest of his possessions, including his clothes, wallet and keys all being in the house

Ian's father immediately reported his son as missing to police and enquiries were made to try and find him.

Despite numerous appeals for information, Ian - who would be 54 today - has never been found.

His sister Rosalind has joined forces with the Met police to ask the public for that vital shred of information that could lead her to finding out what happened to him.

She said: "I was only 16 when my big brother went missing and I have thought of him every day for the last 32 years.

"My dad passed away two years later in 1989 and my mother in 2010, so now it is just me.

"I have no other siblings and would give anything to have my big brother back home or find out what happened to him."

At the time, police believed an unknown problem was troubling him.

There been just two unconfirmed sightings, both in north east London, the most recent in 2007.

Pc Greg Humphrey, from the South East Missing Person Unit, said: "Ian's family have not seem him since the late 1980s but time has not lessened their pain and worry.

"His parents sadly died without finding out what had happened to their son and we are now trying our best to get answers for his sister.

"We are urging anyone who knows where he might be or believes they have seen him at any point over recent years to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting missing person reference 08MIS005765.