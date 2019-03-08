Plan for 48 affordable homes on Slade Green allotments site get the green light

A site that used to be used as allotment just off Howbury Lane will now be converted into affordable housing. Picture: Google Archant

Controversial plans for nearly 50 affordable homes on former allotments in Slade Green have been approved.

The proposals, put forward by Urban and Rural alongside Orbit housing association, are for 48 apartments on open land close to Howbury Lane.

More than 200 people have signed a petition against the new houses, claiming it will cause traffic and parking problems.

However councillors have now backed the plans, approving them at a meeting on August 1.

Slade Green is an area earmarked by Bexley Council for major growth in coming years as the authority envisages up to 31,000 homes in the borough by 2050.

The land has not been used as allotments since 2012, according to documents, with the council planning to sell the land for houses.

Orbit's scheme is made up of 100 per cent "affordable" units spread over five new apartment blocks.

The housing association has put forward an "outline planning application" asking the council for approval in principle.

At a planning meeting on August 1, A spokesman for Oribit said that the houses could be used for families uprooted by the redevelopment of the Arthur Street estate.

He said: "We said Orbit are demolishing existing out of date housing in this very district.

"This proposed application allows families to stay within their communities and keep important supporting networks such as families nearby.

"The outline proposal satisfies all legal requirements."

The final designs of buildings are yet to be agreed but it is proposed that there will be 47 parking spaces.

Councillor Nicola Taylor criticised the application for not guaranteeing 100 per cent affordability.

Cllr Nicola Taylor said: "I note that the 100 per cent affordable is an aspiration and not a guarantee. That is what we need.

"There is an issue with overlooking here and if lived there I would be concerned with the five storey block built."

However due to the planning process, an outline application such as this is only considered for its access, not full details which will come back in the future.

Cllr Howard Jackson added: "When this does come back to us if there are any changes in affordability we will need to know why."

Councillors unanimously approved the plans on the basis that a more detailed application will be brought forward in the future.