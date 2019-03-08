Bexley domestic violence victims get new service

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A shadow of a man with a clenched fist as a woman cowers in the corner. PA Archive/Press Association Images

A new service to help women in the midst of a violent relationship has been launched in Bexley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A company called Solace has been appointed by Bexley council to provide vital domestic abuse services in the borough.

The company said it is teaming up with the authority to deliver a specialist domestic abuse service that will provide safe and suitable refuge accommodation.

It is a one-stop-shop independent domestic violence advocate service for high risk cases, an outreach service for medium risk cases and resilience building group programmes.

Solace said it hopes that all women and children affected by abuse are given the specialist support needed to build safer lives and stronger futures.

Director for services, Neha Sawjani said: “We are looking forward to becoming part of a strong community, working in partnership with new colleagues across multiple agencies to provide the very best service to women and children affected by abuse.”

And Bexley Council’s cabinet member for communities, Cllr Alex Sawyer added: “It is good to welcome Solace Women’s Aid to Bexley.

“Domestic abuse is a despicable crime often affecting families where they have every right to feel safe – in their own home.

“Solace have a proven track record of providing invaluable support to women across the capital. I feel sure that by working together we can provide the same level of support to local women and families.”

Solace Women’s Aid is the leading specialist charity in London supporting women and children experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence.

A spokesman said: “Whatever form violence comes in, from rape to trafficking to relationships based on psychological or financial control, we work to end it. We know that escaping the effects of violence can be the hardest thing to ever do. That’s why the life-saving support that Solace provides to more than 16,000 women and children in London each year is so important.”

The Office for National Statistics estimates that in the UK, one in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

For support call freephone 0808 802 5565 or email bexley.community@solacewomensaid.org