Boating permission won for Southmere Lake

Southmere Lake will be a great place to get started in boating and how to operate a small yacht Archant

Permission has been granted to use Southmere Lake for boating.

The transformation of the Thamesmead attraction is continuing with Peabody now being granted planning permission from Bexley council for a new boating and sailing club.

Peabody will be building the club, which is due to open next year, next to the newly refurbished Lakeside Centre on the north side of the lake.

Once completed they will work in partnership with the YMCA which will run educational programmes promoting health and well-being.

It is hope this will all combine to create a thriving community facility for residents, schools and youth groups.

Situated within a Metropolitan Open Land, a protected area of recreation and nature conservation, and a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation, the boating and sailing club has been designed to complement its natural surroundings, they said.

The outside of the building will be covered in a perforated metal material to reflect the lake and park. The gardens surrounding the building will be landscaped to help it blend into its surroundings.

Peabody said it is also about to start its £2.5m project to improve Southmere Lake by improving the water quality, creating a new wetlands area and a fish free channel to attract new wildlife and boost biodiversity.

In addition to the boating and sailing club and Southmere Lake improvements, Peabody has reached the topping out milestone on Southmere Village phase one, which will create 130 new homes along with a library and community facilities, all set around the lake.

Matthew Foulis, Peabody's project director for Thamesmead, said: "We're doing lots of work to improve Southmere Lake and the area around it. "We've currently committed £225 million and this is going to increase. "We have refurbished the Lakeside Centre, and starting work to improve the lake itself and now our plans for the boating and sailing club are underway.

"Southmere Lake is such a fantastic asset for the community. All this new activity will help breathe new life into the lake by attracting local people and visitors and help the area reach its full potential."