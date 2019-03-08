Par Bexia 'aliens' return to Bexleyheath

Some of the visitors from Par Bexia that landed last year are coming back this year. Picture: Bexley Council Archant

The outlandish visitors from Par Bexia are due back in town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bexley Council has partnered with The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama to produce a fun space-themed programme in Bexleyheath this week.

Performing Places uses drama to create an exciting and emotional story aimed at encouraging those that live in or visit a place to see it in its best light and to understand each other better.

The council said the project has developed in the borough over the past two years, working with primary schools, secondary schools and community groups.

Last year saw the project provide a fantastic week of events, when shoppers were able to meet some of the Par Bexians in the Broadway. Those who remember meeting the junior Par Bexians last year will be able to greet these old friends as they return, along with an opportunity to meet the senior Par Bexians for the first time next Friday and Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The Par Bexians' helpers, The Vists and Vestors, will also be returning.

Local shops are also joining in the fun with some of the businesses hosting special augmented reality clues, which participants can pick up using their phones.

Everyone is encouraged to stop by and spend a little time in the Broadway to meet the Par Bexians and see what activities are on offer.

The project aims to bring younger and older town centre users together to experience the Broadway in new ways and to rediscover and celebrate it as a place in the community that everyone can feel positive about.

Activities will take place from 3pm to 5pm Wednesday, July 3 to Friday, July 5 and from 10.30 to 1pm on Saturday, July 6.

And there will also be a special moment when the Par Bexians return home at 12.45pm on Saturday, including some amazing special effects.