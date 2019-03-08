Cricket: Stevens seeking quick Kent success at Somerset

Kent's Darren Stevens in batting action (pic John Walton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Kent captain Darren Stevens is hoping his side can finish off Somerset’s second innings early on the last day of their County Championship Division One opener on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having scored 209 in reply to the home side’s first innings 171 at Taunton – following a day one washout – Kent reduced their rivals to 171-7 on Sunday.

Mitch Claydon followed his 5-46 haul with another 3-30, as Stevens (2-34) also had success, to leave Somerset just 133 runs ahead with three wickets in hand.

And Stevens is looking for Kent to complete their task in the field quickly, to keep the target down as much as possible, saying: “It’s hard to say what a par score will be in the final innings, but we have talked about taking quick wickets in the morning. We would be happy to chase anything up to 180, but even if the target ended up being 230 we would have a decent chance.

“Beating the team who finished runners-up in the Championship last season would be a tremendous boost for us. But it is only one game and this season is going to be a learning process for us.

“We are a very young team with a couple of old heads to hold things together. The ball is coming out nicely for me. I managed to get Marcus Trescothick with one that swung and James Hildreth with one that seamed so I’m happy with that.”