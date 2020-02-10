Erith MP makes first college visit to judge student blogs

The new MP for Erith has made her first visit to one of the area's biggest colleges to help select possible blogging award winners.

The newly elected MP for Erith and Thamesmead, Abena Oppong-Asare, made her first official visit to London South East Colleges.

She was there to judge students' blogging entries that could send the winner into the first round of the Bank of England and Financial Times School Blog Competition.

The national competition invites students to explain, in less than 500 words, what can be done to allay the risk of climate change and consider the roles played by government, companies, regulators and investors. The judges will be looking particularly for good research and arguments backed up by sound reasoning and solid evidence and data.

After much scrutiny and consultation, the winner, Jennifer Nyarko, was chosen to progress her blog to the national competition.

Staff from both the Bank of England and the Financial Times will be judging the entries - looking closely for originality, clarity, analytical insight and good writing and the winning blogs will be announced in April.

Ms Oppong-Asare said: "I should also say that collectively, you have set me quite a task to decide which blog stands out amongst so much first-rate writing. I'm very impressed with how much groundwork and probing investigation has gone into this and how well supported you have been by your tutors.

"In the end, I chose the blog that I felt addressed all of the competition criteria clearly and effectively, tackling the issues head-on and putting forward the most credible argument for world political, business and industry leaders to come together and act immediately to save the planet from falling into a state that is beyond repair."

Jennifer, 19, from Woolwich said: "I'm very passionate about this subject and that is why I have put so much hard work into it recently.

"As a project, this has been really engaging and something that both groups have been able to get their teeth into.

"Just to be chosen to go forward into the main competition means so much to me."