Students pick up prize for youth centre business plan

Celebrating their success - from left to right Ayodeji Adebiyi, Lucky Aragua, Joseph Kwaw, Aliy Salako, and Kimarnie Bell. Picture: Steve Blunt Archant

A group of students from Sidcup have scooped the runner-up prize in a major business challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The students from Christ The King Sixth Form took part in the London Metropolitan University's annual Big Idea Challenge for schools and colleges.

The competition aims to raise entrepreneurial interest in teenagers across London, encouraging and supporting them to treat it as a career path.

At the awards ceremony, held at the Royal Institution, Ayodeji Adebiyi, Lucky Aragua, Joseph Kwaw, Aliy Salako, Kimarnie Bell and Daniel Komon succeeded with their idea called Enough Is Enough.

This is a youth centre that focuses on careers advice and work experience to tackle the rising rates of knife crime throughout London, as well as engaging young people in sports and music.

You may also want to watch:

"Our goal is to make a youth club to get youth off the street, to prevent violent and knife-related crimes," said Aily Salako.

"The next step in taking our business forward is to look for investors, and also thinking of ways we can improve our idea. We also don't have a website or a way for people to contact us, so that is a priority to take our idea to the next level."

The Big Idea Challenge for schools and colleges runs alongside the London Metropolitan University's annual Big Idea Challenge, which invites students, alumni and staff to enter their idea and win a shared prize pool of £30,000 to launch their winning idea. Previous winners have gone on to launch businesses which have created hundreds of jobs and millions of pounds profit.

Toby Kress, head of the Accelerator hub at London Met, which helps start-ups, said: "This year's Big Idea Challenge was bigger and better than ever before.

"I was seriously impressed with the ideas entered this year. At London Met, we have such a diverse community and the array of ideas produced really showed me that our students and staff really can make a difference.

"At Accelerator, we put our all into supporting the winning ideas, and I am excited to see how these ideas develop next."