Bexley mum goes from 911 survivor to interlectual beauty

A Bexley mum and survivor of the 9/11 terror attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York has just been crowned at a major pageant.

Adrija Biswas celebrates her success after surviving 911 Adrija Biswas celebrates her success after surviving 911

Adrija Biswas said she was there in 2001 when two passenger planes were flown into the towers, ultimately bringing them down killing over 3,000.

Now, after her success at an event at the Hilton London Bridge, she told us: “I can't believe I am the winner at the Mrs India UK 2019 Pageant this year with 28 other contestants.

“I have been crowned Queen Mrs India UK Platinum 2019 First Runner Up and Mrs Intellectual.

“Now I will be moving onto the next part of my journey to the Internationals to Mrs Universe as Mrs India UK Universe.

“Being a 9/11 survivor, an innovator, a mother of two kids, having three degrees from three continents yet struggling through challenges, like losing the will to live at the lowest point and bouncing back and grabbing hope with both hands, makes me feel I have an inspirational life.

“I will be receiving the Beautiful Survivor award by Ladies of All Nations International on June 2 held at National Peace Federation, and am also actively working on women empowerment and domestic violence social causes.”

Speaking about her lucky escape from the terror attack, she said she'd just arrived at the World Train Center train station moments after the first plane hit.

She said: “I had no idea then that the first plane had already hit the North tower and for the first few minutes people thought it was a hoax until I started seeing the NYPD rushing in and evacuating the building, everyone started running out and I followed pursuit. When I ran out of the building I saw everyone staring up into the building and within minutes saw a plane hit the South Tower. At that moment, given that this had never happened in history before I could not even comprehend that it was a passenger plane being flown into the WTC and due to the size of the aircraft from the distance and being told there was a bomb in the building, I thought it was some terrorist act of flying a bomb plane into the building as opposed to a live passenger plane. For 45 minutes I stayed in the vicinity of the South Tower as the NYPD and FDNY attempted to evacuate the buildings.

“Those 45 minutes will remain with me forever, all trains and metro were halted and I could not travel back into New Jersey or to uptown NY into my university. I witnessed employees wanting to return back into the burning building for work, mothers frantically looking for their daughters, husbands looking for their wives, team leads looking to collate their employees. I also saw burning bodies fall out of the windows and a Japanese woman next to me just stared in shock stating that it was her sister.”

Back to her pageant success, she said it recognises multitalented married Indian ethnicity women residing in the UK to redefine the myth of beauty by celebrating beauty along with talent, knowledge, skills and raise social awareness.

The organisers said she is: “A woman of substance, a wonderful combination of beauty and brains and an inspiration for many women. Her

vision is to seek a world where women are able to re-create their stories against all odds, no matter the past, the hurts, the pain and challenges and make their lives beautiful.

“She is also being the called the pride of Bengal who is already touching hearts and encouraging women to be brave, fearless and courageous.”

Born in India, the mother-of-two had a happy childhood in Mumbai.

The organisers added: “Adrija incredibly balances and manages, a successful career as a senior innovation leader at a consulting firm.

“She is involved in social and charitable initiatives for domestic violence, underprivileged children and women empowerment.”