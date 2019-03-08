Search

Artist's giant floating egg to help mankind think about nature

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 August 2019

The Egg is all its glory. Picture: Rachel Cherry

The Egg is all its glory. Picture: Rachel Cherry

All images are the intellectual property of Rachel Cherry

Is it a boat? It is art? Well, yes, this giant Egg is both.

The artist himself aboard his incredible creation which he hopes will spark debate about the human race's relationship with nature. Picture: Stephen TurnerThe artist himself aboard his incredible creation which he hopes will spark debate about the human race's relationship with nature. Picture: Stephen Turner

And seeing it floating along on Southmere Lake in Thamesmead certainly had some people cracking up.

Artist Stephen Turner set sail in his award-winning Exbury Egg on the iconic lake as part of his international project called Natura Prima? The Eggman, Riverine Communities: Venice and Thamesmead.

The incredible floating Egg has already been a major feature on the popular Channel 4 show George Clarke's Amazing Spaces.

The spectacular Egg has been suitably located near the newly refurbished Lakeside Centre owned by housing association, Peabody.



It will help the local community explore the idea of our unsustainable relationship with the natural world via free workshops, open days and exhibitions, beginning in August and programmed intermittently until next July.

The first workshops was led by JD Swann, a leading ornithological investigator, on August 17. Others will follow on August 24, 31 and Sunday, September 8 from noon to 6pm.

Adriana Marques, head of Thamesmead cultural strategy, said: "We're excited to have the Egg on Southmere Lake as part of our cultural programme in Thamesmead.

"A home is more than just bricks and mortar - it's culture and creating a place where people want to live, can lay down roots and be connected with their community."

And Stephen added: "I like the idea that we are all part of nature and that we can all benefit by listening to what it has to say. I'll be working with four local artists to take on different themes inspired by the idea that everything living comes from the egg - looking for what connects us to nature and to each other.

"We aim to use the Egg for related meetings, conversations, and exhibitions throughout the year.

"The inside of the Egg, which I used to live in, previously had a kitchen, shower room, work area and bed but it's been stripped back to an empty shell to better accommodate this. We want the inside of the Egg to begin to tell new stories about life in Thamesmead."

