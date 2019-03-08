Helen's work saving Egyptian horses takes national award

Television presenter Bill Oddie, with Helen Renshaw, host Lord Desai, and IFAW UK Director James Sawyer. Peter Stevens Photography 2019

A Thamesmead woman has won a national award for caring for injured horses in Egypt.

Her work was recognised with a special award at the International Fund for Animal Welfare's Animal Action Awards, hosted at the House of Lords.

She strives to improve the lives of sick and injured horses in Egypt, an effort that impressed the judges.

Helen Renshaw, 53, has always been passionate about the welfare of horses, having grown up with the animals in Yorkshire, before visiting charity Egypt Equine Aid in 2014.

Having already been a supporter of the charity, Helen was keen to understand the work the team at EEA were doing on the ground.

The charity runs a free veterinary clinic near Giza, offering treatment and respite care for working horses and donkeys.

Since her first visit, Helen has become one of the charity's most dedicated and passionate volunteers.

Back home, she collects donations for the charity throughout the year, often using her own home as a warehouse to store items such as harness pads and humane bits, and visits Egypt two to three times a year to bring the much-needed supplies to the charity's clinic and stables.

While in Egypt, Helen helps EEA run its 10-week training programme where horse owners receive information on caring for their animals.

Since its 2014 launch it has been able to treat more than 2,900 horses in the clinic. Helen's hours of volunteering, at home and in Egypt, have been invaluable in providing horses with vital care.

Helen said: "When I first visited Egypt Equine Aid and saw the issues these horses were facing, I knew that I wanted to help. Through the training programmes, and by encouraging compassion and kindness towards animals, I know we can make a real difference to the lives of so many horses.

"I really am so humbled to receive this award and to represent the work EEA does. I hope to be volunteering for this amazing charity for many more years to come."

And James Sawyer, UK director of IFAW, added: "Helen's passion for the work Egypt Equine Aid does is admirable."