Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

Helen's work saving Egyptian horses takes national award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 October 2019

Television presenter Bill Oddie, with Helen Renshaw, host Lord Desai, and IFAW UK Director James Sawyer.

Television presenter Bill Oddie, with Helen Renshaw, host Lord Desai, and IFAW UK Director James Sawyer.

Peter Stevens Photography 2019

A Thamesmead woman has won a national award for caring for injured horses in Egypt.

Her work was recognised with a special award at the International Fund for Animal Welfare's Animal Action Awards, hosted at the House of Lords.

She strives to improve the lives of sick and injured horses in Egypt, an effort that impressed the judges.

Helen Renshaw, 53, has always been passionate about the welfare of horses, having grown up with the animals in Yorkshire, before visiting charity Egypt Equine Aid in 2014.

Having already been a supporter of the charity, Helen was keen to understand the work the team at EEA were doing on the ground.

The charity runs a free veterinary clinic near Giza, offering treatment and respite care for working horses and donkeys.

You may also want to watch:

Since her first visit, Helen has become one of the charity's most dedicated and passionate volunteers.

Back home, she collects donations for the charity throughout the year, often using her own home as a warehouse to store items such as harness pads and humane bits, and visits Egypt two to three times a year to bring the much-needed supplies to the charity's clinic and stables.

While in Egypt, Helen helps EEA run its 10-week training programme where horse owners receive information on caring for their animals.

Since its 2014 launch it has been able to treat more than 2,900 horses in the clinic. Helen's hours of volunteering, at home and in Egypt, have been invaluable in providing horses with vital care.

Helen said: "When I first visited Egypt Equine Aid and saw the issues these horses were facing, I knew that I wanted to help. Through the training programmes, and by encouraging compassion and kindness towards animals, I know we can make a real difference to the lives of so many horses.

"I really am so humbled to receive this award and to represent the work EEA does. I hope to be volunteering for this amazing charity for many more years to come."

And James Sawyer, UK director of IFAW, added: "Helen's passion for the work Egypt Equine Aid does is admirable."

Most Read

Police launch murder investigation after 20-year-old victim of Bexley stabbing dies in hospital

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Man, 20, fighting for his life after being stabbed during alleged Erith street brawl

The victim was left with serious injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing arrest second 16-year-old as appeal for witnesses continues

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing name victim as 16-year-old charged with murder

Handout photo supplied by the Metropolitan Police showing Ben Lines, who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Bexley. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2019. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Was the biggest custard cream in south east London baked in Erith?

Chef, Dan Guy, with the Mayor of Bexley, Councillor Geraldene Lucia-Hennis, resident, Elizabeth Hales and home manager, Gina Kitchenham with the giant biscuit

Most Read

Police launch murder investigation after 20-year-old victim of Bexley stabbing dies in hospital

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Man, 20, fighting for his life after being stabbed during alleged Erith street brawl

The victim was left with serious injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing arrest second 16-year-old as appeal for witnesses continues

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing name victim as 16-year-old charged with murder

Handout photo supplied by the Metropolitan Police showing Ben Lines, who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Bexley. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2019. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Was the biggest custard cream in south east London baked in Erith?

Chef, Dan Guy, with the Mayor of Bexley, Councillor Geraldene Lucia-Hennis, resident, Elizabeth Hales and home manager, Gina Kitchenham with the giant biscuit

Latest from the Bexley Times

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing name victim as 16-year-old charged with murder

Handout photo supplied by the Metropolitan Police showing Ben Lines, who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Bexley. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2019. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Helen’s work saving Egyptian horses takes national award

Television presenter Bill Oddie, with Helen Renshaw, host Lord Desai, and IFAW UK Director James Sawyer.

Was the biggest custard cream in south east London baked in Erith?

Chef, Dan Guy, with the Mayor of Bexley, Councillor Geraldene Lucia-Hennis, resident, Elizabeth Hales and home manager, Gina Kitchenham with the giant biscuit

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing arrest second 16-year-old as appeal for witnesses continues

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists