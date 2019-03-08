Search

Sidcup pub's licence to be reviewed after monthly noise complaints

PUBLISHED: 10:44 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 25 July 2019

Numerous complaints have been made about noise at The Charcoal pub, Main Road, Sidcup. Picture: Google

A popular pub in Sidcup is to have its licence reviewed after monthly complaints from frustrated neighbours over excessive noise and nuisance patrons.

Nobody had complained about the Charcoal in Main Road, for several years until it changed management in 2016.

Neighbours now routinely complain about nuisance and noise coming from the pub's patrons, according to council documents.

On nearly a monthly basis, complaints are made about noise, primarily coming from the lively garden, inspectors said.

Inspectors have also now raised concern about the pub's dispersal policy, with drunk pub-goers left to make their own way home without any management.

At a licence committee meeting on Thursday, August 1, councillors will consider reducing the pub's licence, imposing conditions on it or even stripping it altogether.

On Sunday, May 5, the pub was advertising an all-day event. Following a tip off by a neighbour, one inspector spotted a good opportunity to visit ahead of a meeting with management later that week.

Turning up at 10.30pm, the inspector found people lingering outside on the main road, yelling for their friends as they got into cars, and said music could clearly be heard.

The inspector wrote in council documents: "I parked near Croft Way, 110m from the Charcoal. Amplified sound from the pub could be heard clearly.

"I walked back towards the Charcoal and noticed a man urinating against a hedge in Croft Way, 100m from the Charcoal."

The inspector said he saw others urinating outside and criticised the pub's failure to control music, noise, and patrons as they left for the night.

The pub has traded since the 1970s with few incidents until the new management took over two years ago.

One neighbour says they have recorded excessive noise more than 100 times over the last two years.

The Charcoal has taken steps previously to appease complaints by training staff and employing door supervision during bigger nights.

The pub, popular for its event nights, has permission to serve drink and play music until half 10 on a Sunday, and midnight during the week.

Councillors will consider the pub's licence at a meeting on August 1.

