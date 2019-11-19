Search

Sidcup restaurant is home to best curry chef in Kent

PUBLISHED: 13:30 19 November 2019

Zubair Ahmed in the red jacket seen here being presented with the award by Tasmin Lucia Khan. Picture: BCA

Zubair Ahmed in the red jacket seen here being presented with the award by Tasmin Lucia Khan. Picture: BCA

A Sidcup restaurant is home to the Best Curry Chef in Kent, according to industry awards.

Md Zubair Ahmed Sujon, of The Oval Brasserie, took the accolade at the Chef of the Year Awards, run by the Bangladesh Caterers Association.

The 14th annual BCA finals were held at the Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster,

The awards night was attended by high profile guests, and was co-hosted by Tasmin Lucia Khan, British film producer TV news anchor who is known for being the face of BBC Three News, plus Alexis Conran, radio presenter, actor and Celebrity Master Chef winner 2016.

Restaurant owner Ansar Miah said: "We were very surprised to win, but really delighted.

"He is a fine chef, and people do come along to us because they have heard what fine food he prepares.

"We could not be happier with this achievement. I am very proud of what he has accomplished."

BCA represents more than 12,000 UK curry houses and takeaways.

