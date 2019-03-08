Search

Prolific shoplifter banned from all UK Co-op supermarkets in country

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 May 2019

Christopher Fawcett, 37 of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates' Court to four counts of theft and was jailed for seven weeks. Picture: Blendon and Penhill Police

Archant

A prolific shoplifter who targeted supermarkets in Sidcup and Chislehurst and stole hundreds of pounds of goods has been jailed for seven weeks and been banned from every Co-op supermarket in the country for life.

On Thursday, May 16, Christopher Fawcett, 37, of no fixed abode, was charged with four counts of theft at BP petrol station shop in Chislehurst and The Co-op at The Oval, Sidcup.

The total of goods stolen amounted to approximately £600.

He had been arrested by poliuce at a house in Blackfen.

Fawcett was remanded in custody overnight and on Friday, May 17, appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to all counts of theft.

He was sentenced to a total of secen weeks in prison and was ordered to pay £115 to victim support services.

He was also sentenced to four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months due to these offences being all committed while he was on a suspended sentence.

A spokesman for the Blendon and Penhill Police Safer Niegbourhood Team said: "This is a clear indication of how we will find shoplifters especially prolific ones that think it's okay to load up bags and pockets with goods and walk out of shops while the rest of us queue up to pay with our hard earned money."

