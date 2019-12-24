Wates staff collect enough gifts for 100 needy people in Bexley

Wates staff donated items to the Re-Instate for W-rap project. Picture: Wates Residential Archant

More than 500 items were packed into more than 100-plus boxes and carefully distributed among the needy in Bexley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And it is all thanks to employees from Wates Residential's Park East and West Street construction sites in Erith.

They have shown their support for the local Re-Instate W-rap project by collecting all the vital items.

The packages were to support disadvantaged residents, including those struggling with their mental health, across the area.

Re-Instate provides gift parcels known as W-rap (well-being, recovery, activity parcels) to people in hospital to aid their recovery journeys. The project was set up after one client said they would find it comforting to have good quality toiletries and entertainment activities during long-term hospital stays.

You may also want to watch:

Located in the Erith, the service is run from St John's Church Community Hall, neighbouring Wates Residential's West Street development.

Parcels put together by the national developer's office and construction site teams will be gifted to people at the Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust.

The collection included items that could be added to three types of care packages. For those arriving at the trusts, parcels will be put together by Re-Instate's W-rap team, volunteers coming from Re-Instate's Employment Service and Bexley Voluntary Services Council.

Parcels include home comforts that have been donated such as shampoo, face masks and bath bombs. To keep them occupied during their stay, separate activity packages will include items like word searches, playing cards and juggling balls. For those on their way home, parcels with household essentials such as food and toilet roll will be shared out.

Paul Nicholls, managing director for Wates Residential, said: "Re-Instate's W-rap project is close to our Park East and West Street sites but it is also a vital service which addresses an issue close to our hearts. We feel passionately about supporting disadvantaged residents as well as those with mental ill-health as we believe that everyone deserves a great place to live.

"Both the site team and wider Wates Group were really keen to get involved this Christmas so we're delighted to have been able to collect more than 500 items, from adult colouring books to deodorant and hair brushes, and hope that all of them will bring some comfort to people spending time in hospital over the Christmas period and beyond."