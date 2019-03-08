Danson Park Country Fair, Bexleyheath is back this weekend

Danson Park will host the annual country fair. Picture: Archant Archant

Thousands are expected at Danson Park this weekend for the annual country fair.

Entertainment includes Equestrienne Circus Stunt Display Team, birds of prey, terrier racing, and children's entertainer.

There will be petting pens and historical re-enactments and even demonstrations of rural skills.

Organiser Oakleigh Fairs say it is one of its most popular shows andt brings a taste of the countryside to town.

A spokesman said: "We are delighted to be returning to Danson - and we hope the show will become the must-do destination for families."

The fair, which runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7, will include arts, crafts, food, drink, gifts, and trade stands. On Sunday, a Companion Dog Show means visitors are can take a canine friend and have a go with all proceeds from entries go to Marie Curie Care.

Tickets on the gate are £7.50 for adults and £4 for children between five and 18.

The entrance to the show is in Lakeside Close. There will be free parking in a dedicated area.