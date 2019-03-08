'Joined up' working cuts roadworks nightmare by a month

A new system of carrying out road works means a month has been sliced from the time Bexley residents have been inconvenienced by vital works.

Transport for London revealed the new way of working has also led to a significant increase in safety, with incidents reduced from 20 to zero.

The annual maintenance was taking place on the A2 to help to keep traffic moving safely along one of the capital's most important arteries.

Working with full closures saved 38 nights of disruption on roads across Bexley and also Greenwich.

The maintenance involved hundreds of individual tasks, from pothole repairs to hedge cutting.

TfL said using traditional methods of road closures, maintenance work on the A2 between Blackwall Lane and Dartford Heath has taken up to 58 nights in previous years.

This year, TfL has worked closely with its contractors and the Royal Borough of Greenwich and London Borough of Bexley to put in place a faster and less disruptive programme of maintenance work on the route, which is one of London's most important road arteries.

By closing the road fully each night, TfL reduced the number of night closures needed to 20, which reduced the disruption caused by maintenance by two-thirds, they said.

Works carried out included 80 repaired potholes, replacement of 256 lighting units, resurfacing of over 5,500 square metres of carriageway, cutting 95,597 square metres of grass and graffiti cleaning at 10 locations.

They also carried out the cleaning 1,027 signs, and 1,340 gullies, replaced 3,365 road studs, and carrying out repairs to barriers.

Glynn Barton, TfL's director of network management, said joined up thinking and coinciding many of the individual operations saved a massive amount of time.

He said: "Maintenance work such as this is absolutely essential to keeping the road network safe for everyone, but we're always looking for ways to keep London moving and minimise the disruption it can cause.

"This faster and safer way of working has saved many hours of potential delays for people in the area and we'll be looking at where else in London we can replicate this success."