Kentish Belle, Bexleyheath has the best cider - official

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 October 2019

The Kentish Belle celebrates. Picture: Kentish Belle

The Kentish Belle celebrates. Picture: Kentish Belle

A Bexley micropub has been named as the best place to drink cider for miles around.

The Kentish Belle won the London Regional Cider Pub of the Year award from the Campaign for Real Ale.

It follows a successful first 19 months for the Kentish Belle, in Pickford Lane, Bexleyheath, which was also named in Londonist as one of the top 11 micropubs to visit in all of London.

The pub has at least 12 ciders always available on draught alongside up to 12 cask real ales and a changing selection of craft beers, wines and artisan gins.

Landlord Nicholas Hair said the key to its success is the wide variety of cider styles and his passion for hand-crafted traditional cider that shuns additives, flavourings and dilution.

He said: "To have received the award in front of so many people who made the trip from across London and the South East and to be recognised in our infancy as a fantastic, community-focused micropub is great."

