London and South East College wins major education award from the Queen

Construction students Nigella Pomery-Ward, Jamie Hamilton, Claudia Munoz-Carcamo, Abdullah Mohammed, and Josh Williams. Picture: LSEC Archant

All four London and South East College campuses have scooped a major award from the Queen.

The Queen's Anniversary Prize celebrates excellence in higher and further education with the majority of them going to universities.

LSEC received the award for its pioneering provision of high quality technical and vocational education.

As one of just 22 institutions nationally to be selected for this royal accolade, London South East Colleges is one of just four further education colleges to have won, as unis tend to monopolise the field.

Chairman of LSEC Stephen Howlett said: "I am hugely appreciative to the Royal Anniversary Trust and indeed Her Majesty The Queen herself for bestowing this honour upon our institution.

"This award reflects the dedication and effort of London South East Colleges as a whole to support local communities with sustainable, high quality education - inspiring people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to achieve their ambitions.

"Our approach supports social mobility, which is key to a region's current and future economic success. I am proud to be part of this innovative organisation and delighted to see it being awarded such significant royal accolade."

CEO and principal of LSEC Dr Sam Parrett said: "It is a huge honour and wonderful to have the hard work of our staff, students and employer partners recognised in such a way."

The prize winners were announced at St James' Palace, the first of three events to celebrate them.

In February, a reception will be held at Guildhall and the following day, medals will be presented to winning institutions at Buckingham Palace.

London South East Colleges, including Bromley and Bexley, said it was chosen for its recent work within the construction industry.

Sir Damon Buffini, chairman of The Royal Anniversary Trust, said: "The prizes are granted every two years by the Queen and are the most prestigious national honour awarded to UK universities and colleges for their work. Recommendations for the Queen's approval are made on the prime minister's advice."

The Royal Anniversary Trust has been running since 1994, awarding 253 prizes to date, and only 45 to colleges with the rest going to universities.