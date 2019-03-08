Great marks for GCSE students

Harris Falconwood students, from left Arnie, Arun, Oliver and Richmond with principal Terrie Askew. Picture: Haarris Academy Falconwood Archant

The GCSE results are out, and nationally show a slight upturn in success, a trend also reflected locally.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leah Andrews. Picture: Harris Academy Orpington Leah Andrews. Picture: Harris Academy Orpington

There has been a string of reforms to the exams, including marking systems and grade boundaries, after recent criticism they were too hard and demoralising students. Now, a top grade is a 9 and the worst is a 1 rather than the old alphabetical system.

The Harris Academy Orpington said it is celebrating an excellent set of results, with a significant increase in the proportion of students passing English and maths.

It has 78 per cent of students achieving a Grade 4 or higher in English this year and 67pc in maths.

Students getting a Grade 4 or more in both maths and English have risen by 5pc since last year to 61pc this year.

Becca Bagge is among the best in her school. Picture: Harris Academy Orpington Becca Bagge is among the best in her school. Picture: Harris Academy Orpington

And 28pc achieved the prestigious and challenging Ebacc qualification which means they passed in maths, English, science, a modern foreign language and a humanities subject.

Standing out is Leah Andrews with Grade 9 in geography, Grade 8s in art, science, English language and maths; and Becca Bagge with Grade 8s in science, English literature and maths.

David Astin, executive principal of the academy, said: "I simply could not be any prouder of our students."

Harris Academy Falconwood has 38pc achieving Ebacc, up from 25pc last summer.

Calder Grant beat all the odds to scoop some top grades. Picture: Wilmington Grammar School Calder Grant beat all the odds to scoop some top grades. Picture: Wilmington Grammar School

It said Year 11 achieved a total of 62 Grade 9s, with star student Oliver Schenke getting the top grade in all 10 subjects that he took.

Others doing well were Richmond Dias, who achieved six Grade 9s and four Grade 8s; Arnie Armstrong, with five Grade 9s and four Grade 8s; and Arun Wagland, who took five Grade 9s and three Grade 8s.

Principal Terrie Askew said: "Students and parents have been absolutely thrilled, and rightly so! It has been a superb year."

You may also want to watch:

Among the success at Wilmington Grammar School for Boys, Dartford, are Leo Blackley and Sebastian Stanbridge each achieving seven grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7.

Plus Eric Vasconcelos Rodrigues got six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7 and Calder Grant who achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s despite having suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident during the February half term which resulted in him spending a month in hospital.

Charlie Guthrie, headteacher said: "Their results reflect their attitude and determination."

Top students at the Harris Girls' Academy Bromley include Abbey Brown and Jessica Ralph: each of these students achieved seven Grade 8 to 9 GCSEs.

Eyeresulem Asefa, Najma Farah, Georgia Mensah, Iris O'Grady, Libby Powell, Athalia Smith-Boakye and Amara Uzokwe all took Grade 9s in science

Plus Saskia Le Vien and Vanessa Ajimobi both taking Grade 9s in English and maths.

David Astin, executive principal, said: "The girls' success is testament to the hard work and dedication they have shown."

Among Bromley's Ravens Wood School top pupils are Joseph Sampson with nine Grade 9s; Edward Cotes with eight; Enzo Martins and Oliver Williams both with seven; Giga Peters with five and Dan Shaw on four.

Headteacher Sally Spence said, "These superb results have risen to new heights in 2019. To achieve 500 Grade 7-9s is remarkable."

Malcolm Moaby, head of Gravesend Grammar School, said half of all examinations taken reached 7 and almost a third achieved seven or more GCSEs at level 7 or above with 13 pupils achieved level 8 or above in all of their subjects.

Eltham College saw a continued rise with a second year of record beating results with 70pc of students achieving eight 7-9 grades.

It also saw 95pc of grades in English awarded A*-A and 90pc for both maths and sciences. As well as, impressive results in the creative subjects with more than a third of students in art, music and drama achieving the top grade of 9.