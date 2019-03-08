Bexley's restaurants cleaner than most in London

Bexleys eating establishments are cleaner than most of Londons, new figures have revealed. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Eating out in Bexley is on average safer than the rest of London, according to new figures.

The council said the borough continues to be one of the highest rated places to eat out in the capital.

They said local eateries can hold their head high on the national scale too.

Figures released by the Food Standards Agency for 2018/19 reveal that 93.4 per cent of food businesses in Bexley are rated at 3, 4, or 5.

This is higher than the 90.5 per cent average rating for the whole of London.

The food hygiene ratings scheme scores food businesses from 5 to 0 and go along the lines of 5 being very good; 4 is good; 3 comes in with generally satisfactory; 2 as needing some improvement; and 1 showing some major improvements are necessary.

A zero rating means urgent improvement is required.

Food hygiene ratings are given to restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways, food vans and stalls, canteens, hotels, supermarkets and other food shops, schools, hospitals and care homes.

The allocated score is displayed both at the premises and online, helping the public make informed choices.

Cabinet member for places Councillor Peter Craske said: "This is eggs-citing news; in fact we've all sur-pasta selves to remain as champignons for food safety in London. Thanks to all the Bexley restaurants, cafes, takeaways, caterers and food providers who've all worked hard to meet hygiene standards.

"And thanks shallot to our brilliant food inspection team who have also worked hard to ensure we can all eat out with confidence. They really know their onions. No-one has been left wonton but we've all gouda keep working hard to maintain these standards. Bon appetite."

Councillor Craske also urged the public to make use of the scheme by looking for the green sticker in the windows of food outlets or asking the proprietor what rating they have.