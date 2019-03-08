Thamesmead regeneration continues apace with topping out ceremony

Cllr Teresa O'Neill joins the team from Peabody at the topping out ceremony. Picture: Simon Kennedy

The regeneration of Thamesmead has taken another important step forward with the topping-out of a new development.

As the topping out ceremony ends, the work continues around the whole site. Picture: Peabody

It marks a key milestone in the delivery of hundreds of new homes for the area.

The first phase of Peabody's Southmere Village, scheduled to be completed in early 2021, has now reached the highest point - the 11th floor.

When complete it will provide 130 homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom townhouses.

Leader of Bexley Council Cllr Teresa O'Neill joined Peabody's chief executive Brendan Sarsfield and the project team for a traditional topping out ceremony.

Southmere Village is the first development in Bexley Council's Abbey Wood and South Thamesmead Housing Zone which will deliver more than 1,600 new homes on four sites close to the new Elizabeth Line station at Abbey Wood, making it commuter friendly with easy links in London. The second phase will start towards the end of this year and will create 404 new homes, says Peabody.

As well as creating new homes, the development will bring new life to South Thamesmead with new shops and amenities - providing jobs, a new public square, a library and flexible community facilities and outdoor activity spaces.

Mr Sarsfield said: "This is another important step in the regeneration of Thamesmead and our long-term vision of building good quality and well cared for homes. But it's more than just bricks and mortar - it's about helping to make a great place where people want to live. It's also about having local services and outdoor space that people can enjoy - like the new square and library around a redesigned Southmere Lake. It's all these things combined that will make living here so great."

And Cllr O'Neill added: "This isn't just about houses, this is about building a new community where people will want to live, work and travel to.

"Along with these new homes we will also soon see the very first glimpse of the new Thamesmead library as work gets under way. Both developments are great examples of more of the right kind of growth that will benefit local people."