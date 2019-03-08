Cricket: 'Tough work' for Kent says Bell-Drummond

Daniel Bell-Drummond of Kent raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Kent's Daniel Bell-Drummond admitted the first day of their County Championship clash with Essex had been 'tough work'.

Mohammad Amir of Essex looks as Sean Dickson and Samuel Bell-Drummond add to the Kent total during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

Bell-Drummond top scored with 55 as the hosts closed on 125-6 at Canterbury, having been 49-4 on a rain-affected day.

And he is hoping they can bounce back when play resumes on Monday morning, saying: "It was tough work on a slow wicket and with a bit of moisture around from the start.

"It wasn't a bad wicket by any means, but they bowled really well and made it very tough for us. The scoreboard wasn't really going anywhere and they showed us why they're top of the table, but we'll look to bounce back.

"All our lads can all bat a bit, so we will look to push up toward 200 and then see what our bowlers can extract from this surface."

Sam Cook (3-25) made early inroads with three wickets for the visitors, before Bell-Drummond and Ollie Robinson (35) combined to put on 68 for the fifth wicket.

Both fell to Mohammad Amir (3-30) late in the day, though, as Kent faced a total of 53 overs in all.

Bell-Drummond, Kent's leading championship run-getter this season after a fifth half-century from 99 balls, chopped the ball onto his own stumps having hit seven fours.

He added: "I didn't feel like I could drive that much at the start of my innings because it was nipping around. I just played as late as possible.

"It had to patience first, and I thought Ollie Robinson played really well too. It's annoying that neither of us coud get through to the close, but tough work was the order of the day."