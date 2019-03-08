Arthur Street's eyesore towers coming down to make way for 320 modern homes

The tower blocks are going to make way for hundreds of modern homes after an ambitious regeneration plan got the green light from planners Archant

Three tower blocks in Arthur Street, Erith, are to be demolished along with several smaller blocks to create 320 homes.

What Arthur Street is invisioned to look like in just three years. What Arthur Street is invisioned to look like in just three years.

Planning permission has been granted to Wates Residential and Orbit for its ambitious £95million regeneration plan.

Wates said this follows on from the successful regeneration of neighbouring Larner Road into the award winning Erith Park.

Built in the late 1960s, Arthur Street consists of three 13-storey tower blocks and a number of low rise blocks providing 263 one and two bedroom flats, with some three-bedroom maisonettes.

Over the decades, work has been done eating up substantial investment since its transfer from the London Borough of Bexley in 1998.

However, in spite of all the good intentions, it was decided the blocks no longer meet modern standards and a new project was unveiled.

Due for completion in 2022, the new scheme will feature 320 new homes, of which 80 per cent will be for affordable rent and shared ownership with associated parking and public open space.

Caroline Field, head of regeneration at Orbit, said: "It will provide an inclusive community for local people who want to live and work in London, but who also want to live in a friendly community.

"It will be a great place for people to live both now and in the future."

And Glen Roberts, operations director for Wates Residential, added: "We believe that everyone deserves a great place to live and the council's support for the regeneration of Arthur Street is recognition of our successful long-term partnership with Orbit, both in transforming the

neighbouring Larner Road estate into the award-winning Erith Park, and now of our ambitious plans to further invest in Arthur Street.

"We very much look forward to starting work on this exciting regeneration project and to bringing our joint vision to life - delivering much-needed, high quality new homes for local people, while bringing further economic and social value to Erith."

The regeneration of Arthur Street is also set to benefit from more than £10million awarded through the government's Estate Regeneration Fund and the Greater London Authority's Affordable Homes Programme.