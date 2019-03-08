Jailed again - train sex pest who preys on sleeping women

Reece Francis has repeatedly assaulting women on trains. Picture: British Transport Police Archant

A Bexley sex offender has been jailed again after launching another appalling attack on a sleeping woman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Transport Police said the repeat sex offender preyed on the lone woman while she was particularly vulnerable.

Reece Francis, of Compton Place, appeared at Blackfriars' Crown Court on August 16 and admitted sexual assault and breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order

The judge jailed him for 21 months.

The victim was sitting on her own on a train from London Bridge at about midnight on May 25 and fell asleep by the window.

When she woke up, Francis, 27, was sitting next to her and was sexually assaulting her.

She quickly moved into another carriage before reporting the incident to police, and Francis left the train at Belvedere.

CCTV footage was gathered and analysed by officers from BTP's Sexual Offences Unit.

You may also want to watch:

They actually recognised Francis and he was soon arrested at his home.

As a result of his previous convictions, at the time of the assault Francis was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prohibited him from travelling on public transport between 11pm and 6am, and sitting next to or opposite any lone female on any form of public transport.

He had breached both of these conditions, British Transport Police said.

On October 27, 2017, Francis sexually assaulted a woman as she slept on a train from Dartford.

A fortnight later, he attacked another woman sleeping on a Cannon Street train. She woke to find him exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately. He was jailed for 54 weeks.

His Sexual Harm Prevention Order has been extended to five years.

After sentencing, Det Sgt Andrew Edwards said: "Francis is an extremely dangerous individual who clearly has a habit of preying on sleeping women on public transport. His offences are abhorrent and I am relieved to see him back behind bars as I'm sure his victim's will be too.

"I hope this sends a strong and clear message that we take every report of sexual offences on the railway seriously, and it absolutely won't be tolerated."