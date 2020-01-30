See DLR extension plans for Thamesmead and Abbey Wood

New railway lines connecting the borough to those across the Thames are among plans now open for public consultation.

Under a "high-growth" plan which would see 15,500 new homes and 8,000 jobs created across south-east London, a potential extension of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead is being considered, via the Thamesmead Waterfront site.

The extension is being touted as part of the Thamesmead and Abbey Wood Opportunity Area Planning Framework (OAPF).

Public consultation on the plans started in December, with residents' opinions wanted to help form future plans for the broad area stretching across both Bexley and Greenwich.

In addition to an extended DLR, the high-growth option would see a beefed-up bus service along the Victoria line.

Another lower growth option - which would see 9,000 homes and 6,000 jobs created over the next two decades - would see a London Overground extension connecting Barking Riverside to outer south east London via Thamesmead, as an alternative to the DLR extension.

They're just some of the proposals contained in the future plans for the Thamesmead and Abbey Wood area.

Stretching across the London Boroughs of Greenwich and Bexley, the area is one of the largest of the 38 sites identified as being suitable for large scale development in the Mayor's 2015 London Plan.

The Mayor of London, in partnership with Transport for London (TfL), Royal Borough of Greenwich and London Borough of Bexley are working together to produce the plan.

The Mayor's office last week announced a series of workshops and drop-in sessions which residents can attend to talk first hand about the plans for the area.

Saturday, Feb 1, 10am - 1pm, Sainsbury's, Harrow Manorway, Abbey Wood

Saturday, Feb 15, 1pm - 4pm, Sainsbury's, Harrow Manorway, Abbey Wood

Thursday, Feb 20, 5pm-8pm, Thamesmere Library, Thamesmere Drive, Thamesmead

Tuesday, Feb 25, 5pm - 8pm Sports Club Thamesmead, Mead Bar

Weddnesday, Feb 26, 10am - 5.30pm Thamesmead Information Hub, Yarnton Way, Thamesmead.

The responses received during the consultation period will help make-up the final Thamesmead and Abbey Wood OAPF, which is scheduled to be presented to the Mayor of London for adoption during the summer.

Residents can see the plans first-hand by visiting the london.gov.uk website and searching for the Thamesmead and Abbey Wood OAPF.

Consultation runs until 5pm on Tuesday, March 10.