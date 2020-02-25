Three Bexley schools send choirs to the O2

The children from Peareswood Primary School getting ready find their voices. Picture: Peareswood Primary School Archant

Fine voiced students from three Bexley schools have just had the chance to perform at the O2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school choirs from Willow Bank Primary School, Thamesmead, and Northumberland Heath School, and Peareswood Primary School, both in Erith, had the amazing opportunity to perform live at the Young Voices at The O2 Arena.

They are part of Woodland Academy Trust and the event lead for the Trust was Andy Wykes, Year 1 Phase Lead at Willow Bank.

He is also choir co-ordinator at Willow Bank Primary School, and said: "Our students were truly amazing as they sung along and performed their songs. It was wonderful to see the excitement on their faces as we entered the huge arena and took part in what has become a spectacular event for the children to showcase their talent."

He said the enthusiastic choirs practiced for weeks ahead of the big day and the excitement was felt throughout the iconic domed roof as the festivities finally got underway.

You may also want to watch:

The children said they were inspired by hearing how Ruti, winner of The Voice 2018, used to perform at Young Voices when she was in school just like them.

Songs included Frighfest, a medley of spooky songs, Pop Medley of current chart hits, a Queen Medley and Kusimama, an African song.

Shannon Summerskill, choir co-ordinator at Peareswood Primary School, said: "I am so proud of our students. They were so excited to sing their lungs out at The O2 and they did an absolutely brilliant job, with so much confidence and joy! It was a privilege as their teacher to be able to sing and dance along in the audience. They smashed it."

And Paula Masheder, choir co-ordinator at Northumberland Heath Primary School, added: "Watching the children perform the songs, after all their hard work in rehearsals, was a real delight. It's an experience that they will always remember."

And finally, Dan Morrow, chief executive of Woodland Academy Trust, said: "It is so lovely to see our school choirs take advantage of this exciting opportunity. I can't think of a more exciting way to celebrate their talents than with an arena performance."