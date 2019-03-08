Erith PE teacher Vicky Bull named borough's Kids Active School Hero

A PE teacher has been named as a Nike and ukactive Kids Active School Hero.

Vicky Bull is a PE specialist at St Fidelis Catholic Primary School, Bexley Road, Erith, and has just become the borough's first winner of the Active School Hero awards.

This initiative recognises primary school staff across London making an outstanding contribution to getting children moving.

Vicky has been championing physical activity at St Fidelis for six years, engaging children of all abilities.

She has created a carefully mapped curriculum offer that ensures every child, regardless of background or need, enjoys two hours a week of great physical education. Vicky said: "I'm incredibly happy to have been given the title of Bexley's Active School Hero, it means a lot.

"I am passionate that children are given as many opportunities as possible to be active, be that inside of school or out.

"The important thing for me is that the children enjoy what they're doing. By giving them the foundations of skills and embedding the fun, I hope they can make the choice to be active, whether that is through competitive sports, dance or just running around the playground.

"The Active School Hero programme is a great opportunity for me to share my knowledge and enthusiasm and learn from others too."

Mark Hannon, head of St Fidelis, added: "Vicky's impact extends beyond the PE curriculum into play times and lunchtimes, where she leads a team of fantastic pupil sports leaders and committed midday supervisors in providing free time beyond lessons that is sociable, fun and energetic. Every play time provides children with opportunities to play competitive sports independently, to practise specific sporting skills, to dance to whatever music they most love at the moment or to talk to trusted adults about their successes or worries.

"As a consequence, all our children love their play times."

Vicky now receives professional development from Nike and Youth Sport Trust, and an invitation to attend the Müller Anniversary Games.