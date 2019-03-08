Appeal for volunteers to join environmental Friends groups in Bexley

Foots Cray Meadow Friends group needs more volunteers to help maintain this magnificent piece of open land. Picture: Google Archant

The Friends of park groups are on the lookout for more volunteers in Bexley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They work closely with the council to maintain some of the borough's much loved parks and open spaces.

Presently, the Friends of Foots Cray Meadows is seeking several new volunteers to help with the busy calendar of tasks and events it organises during the year to maintain the area.

The group works with Bexley Council to encourage public interest, conservation of the Meadows and to protect its wildlife and habitat.

The Friends also provide information and educational opportunities to those that are interested in the wide-ranging subject.

Their events include woodland and river management, community walks and a litter pick on the first Saturday of each month.

You may also want to watch:

Other active Friends groups can be found working at Lesnes Abbey Woods, Danson Park, Sidcup Place Walled Garden and Riverside Gardens in Crayford.

The council said the Friends of the Shuttle provides help to keep the river healthy and looks after the Old English Garden in Danson Park.

Cabinet member for communities, Cllr Alex Sawyer said this important environmental work is vital to ensure these spaces are maintained in the best possible manner, and volunteers can be the backbone to getting this done.

He said: "We very fortunate to have a number of these hardworking Friends groups in Bexley. Their passion helps our parks win awards and keeps them up to the high standard that residents and visitors enjoy. These groups are made up of local enthusiasts who have a real pride in where they live.

"While our parks and open spaces teams work hard to maintain those spaces, the input from the groups gives much extra value. We are incredibly grateful for all they do.

"I'd encourage anyone with an interest in their local park who may want to get out and about and meet new friends while getting some exercise, to look into joining one of these amazing groups."

Anyone interested in joining a Friends groups or starting their own can contact James Carroll in the Parks and Open Spaces Team at james.carroll@bexley.gov.uk