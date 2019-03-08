Search

Cricket: Walker delighted with Kent performance at Warwickshire

PUBLISHED: 07:56 14 April 2019

Kent coach Matt Walker (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Kent coach Matt Walker (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Kent head coach Matt Walker was delighted to see his side in a dominant position against Warwickshire at Edgbaston after the third day of their County Championship Division One match.

Darren Stevens, Harry Podmore and Matt Milnes took three wickets apiece as the home side were dismissed for 346 in reply to Kent’s 504-9, in which Zak Crawley and Ollie Robinson hit centuries.

And Warwickshire were in trouble at 79-4 in their second innings at stumps, with Walker saying: “It’s been good. The way we batted was most pleasing. Last week we fell a little bit short with the bat which cost us and this was a great response, particularly from the two youngsters.

“I am always delighted to see young players do well and two hundreds from a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old is extremely pleasing.

“That put is in a good position and then we reacted really well with the ball. The bowlers stuck at it and it is the sort of wicket where you have to do that. It’s a fantastic wicket, a proper cricket wicket where you have to work very hard to get your rewards.”

Podmore, Stevens and Mitch Claydon had more success after Warwickshire were asked to follow-on and Walker is pleased to see the load being shared.

He added: “Last year we really started to bowl as a collective. Matt Henry got all the headlines but alongside that the other bowlers came on a lot under the radar.

“At Somerset last week we bowled really well as a collective and then here again the same. Matt Milnes has fitted really well into the squad and Harry Podmore has just carried on from last year.

“He is leading the attack really nicely and does a great job whether with the new ball or old ball. That’s how we are going to win games of cricket in Division One. You have to bowl as a unit to beat good sides in this division.”

