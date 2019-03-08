Cricket: Walker happy with Kent start at Nottinghamshire

Kent head coach Matt Walker felt the first day of their County Championship match at Nottinghamshire had been a good one for his side.

Veteran Darren Stevens (88) steered Kent to 304, after Heino Kuhn (56) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (45) had also made starts.

And there were wickets before the close for Stevens and Matt Milnes as the hosts reached 35-2 in reply, with Walker saying: "I'm pleased with that. At the start of the day we were a little bit unsure what that wicket was going to do really but it felt like a 'bat first'.

"It was a used wicket, so we felt that was the best way of going about things.

"I thought we applied ourselves really well in the first session but in the middle session we started to accelerate and be more positive and take the game to them.

"I think 300 - well, we'll find out if it's a good first innings score or not - but I'm pretty happy with that.

"To then pick up two wickets at the end, overall, it's a good day!"